As Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed by $768,500 Its Holding; White Pine Investment Co Increased Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 101,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 626,331 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%; 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 789,980 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST OPPOSED RECC. TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Southwest engine fan blade showed signs consistent with metal fatigue -NTSB; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: INVESTIGATORS PROBING ENGINE FAILURE ON SOUTHWEST JET; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST TO OFFER NONST0P SERVICE TO HAWAII FROM 4 CA CITIES; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO KELLY SAYS AIRLINE IS `VERY, VERY SAFE’ TO FLY; 20/04/2018 – LA Times: FAA plans to order emergency plane-engine inspections after fatal Southwest accident; 18/04/2018 – The engine that exploded on a Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded calls for stricter engine testing; 17/04/2018 – NTSB SENDS TEAM TO PHILADELPHIA TO PROBE SOUTHWEST INCIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 48,949 shares in its portfolio. 116,000 were reported by Clark Estates Ny. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 85 shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Parametric Assocs Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 47,827 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Disciplined Growth Inc Mn holds 0.49% or 940,227 shares. 7,300 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. Turtle Creek Asset Management reported 78,450 shares stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Vanguard Grp reported 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 20,290 shares. Impala Asset Management Llc invested 0.34% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 10,000 shares to 61,300 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Dollar Tree Marks Down Family Dollar – The Motley Fool” published on March 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “URBN Reports Record Q4 Sales Nasdaq:URBN – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: TGT, URBN, CGC – Investorplace.com” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Improvement Expected In All Segments For Urban Outfitters In The Second Quarter – Forbes Now” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 29.76% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.84 per share. URBN’s profit will be $57.79M for 9.90 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Southwest Airlines, Juniper Networks and BorgWarner – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Airlines’ Growth on Hawaii Routes Is Set to Slow – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in the Best Texas Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.