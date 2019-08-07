As Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock Declined, Edgestream Partners LP Has Boosted by $553,523 Its Stake; Bender Robert & Associates Trimmed Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $1.45 Million

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 52,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 1.57 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE TO EXECUTE A $2B ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 41.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 19,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 65,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 46,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 968,211 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

