As Urban Outfitters (URBN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $14.74 Million; Intl Paper Co (IP) Shareholder Pettyjohn Wood & White Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 508,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 774,881 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.97 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 431,412 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – DAVID MCCREIGHT, CEO OF ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL LEAVE CO ON APRIL 27; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight Served as CEO Anthropologie Group and President; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 8,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,691 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 432,113 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.84 per share. URBN’s profit will be $58.79M for 9.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.55% EPS growth.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 66,361 shares to 95,001 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 177,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.20 million for 10.43 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

