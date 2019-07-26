As Urban Outfitters (URBN) Market Value Declined, Hussman Strategic Advisors Decreased Stake; As Coca Cola Com (KO) Stock Declined, Barr E S & Co Has Trimmed by $4.25 Million Its Holding

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Com (KO) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 92,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 173,238 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12 million, down from 265,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 17.50M shares traded or 46.29% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, down from 101,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 1.02 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 14/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Coca-Cola launches ‘alcopop’ in Japan – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Coca-Cola ‘Clearly’ Boasts Better Growth – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Drive Stocks to Record Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5,865 shares to 83,542 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.21% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Saybrook Cap Nc holds 14,015 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,306 shares. First Commercial Bank holds 0.15% or 20,439 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.61M shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Interocean Capital Lc reported 32,799 shares. Greatmark Invest Prns has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Permit Capital Limited reported 1,175 shares. Stack Management reported 323,549 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Management Lc has 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2,299 shares. Boltwood Mgmt has 38,083 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Godsey And Gibb Assocs holds 324,541 shares. Hills Financial Bank Trust Co holds 12,187 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Co Ma has 9,130 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 14,000 shares to 116,500 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Bankshares Of holds 0% or 8,500 shares. Citadel Advsr holds 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) or 708,667 shares. Brant Point Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Numerixs Invest stated it has 14,200 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.02% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Pitcairn Co has 7,355 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 89,161 shares. 13,158 were reported by Metropolitan Life. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Ltd has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Walleye Trading Limited Company reported 2,556 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). 120,906 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 218,688 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.84 per share. URBN’s profit will be $58.78M for 9.61 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.55% EPS growth.