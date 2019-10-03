As Urban Outfitters (URBN) Market Valuation Declined, Snow Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $18.74 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Holding Has Upped by Hamel Associates Inc

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 2712.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 851,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 883,270 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.09M, up from 31,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 1.02 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters earnings skate past expectations; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C; 16/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, up from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $191.68. About 544,820 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:URBN) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Digital Segment Drive Growth For Urban Outfitters In Q4? – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Flexsteel Industries Appoints Charles R. Eitel and Matthew A. Kaness to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “URBN Reports Record Q4 Sales Nasdaq:URBN – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 5, 2019 : ROST, COO, URBN, AVAV, AMBA, SSW, FATE, REGI, AGS, UNFI, PARR, VSLR – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 58,243 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $43.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 8,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,927 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold URBN shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 6.61% less from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Ws Mngmt Lllp accumulated 296,682 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) or 12,870 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 227,359 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 1,800 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 1,300 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 85 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 30,647 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited stated it has 31 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Co holds 353,875 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 927,218 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated stated it has 217 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio has 0.02% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 261,845 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,180 are held by Boston Research & Management. Lakeview Capital Prns Lc invested in 0.32% or 3,002 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 1,928 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Co has 37,352 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Systematic Fin Mgmt LP reported 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lesa Sroufe stated it has 8,490 shares. 92,785 were reported by Shufro Rose And Limited Co. 1.05M are owned by Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership. First Republic Invest Management owns 575,312 shares. Ativo Management Ltd stated it has 0.45% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Roberts Glore Company Il accumulated 6,606 shares. Moreover, Chemung Canal Tru has 0.46% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 10,693 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 1,500 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1,168 were accumulated by Harvest Capital. 11,663 are held by Tdam Usa Incorporated.