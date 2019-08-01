As Urban Outfitters (URBN) Market Valuation Declined, Matarin Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Baxter Intl (BAX) Stock Rose While Bahl & Gaynor Has Raised by $4.49 Million Its Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 55,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 588,804 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.88M, up from 533,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 818,644 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 1333.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 349,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 375,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, up from 26,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 659,267 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +32.3%, EST. +32.3%; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial In accumulated 0.11% or 1,875 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 14,838 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Putnam Ltd Co holds 708,524 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has 0.46% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 19,942 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 0.06% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 116,154 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 0.28% or 43,790 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na invested in 5,421 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 61,111 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory owns 86,543 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Old Point Tru & Financial Svcs N A holds 32,432 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 333,216 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Stock Yards Bankshares Tru has 6,684 shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 13,223 shares to 319,419 shares, valued at $96.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15M shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 1.39 million shares. Skylands holds 1.03% or 252,250 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 528,099 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 0.02% or 6.05 million shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 16,336 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 15,435 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Glenmede Na stated it has 60,039 shares. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,460 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 112,925 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.01% or 89,161 shares. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny reported 116,000 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43,485 shares to 10,020 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 25,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,638 shares, and cut its stake in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC).

