As Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Value Declined, Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Raised Stake; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holding Lifted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.22% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.21 million market cap company. It closed at $0.8701 lastly. It is down 38.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 8400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 6,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, up from 80 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 1.87M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methanex Corp Com (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 65,400 shares to 131,650 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 34,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,140 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv Advisors holds 0.26% or 61,153 shares in its portfolio. Cna Fin Corporation reported 0.51% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Profund Advsr Limited Co holds 0.14% or 41,066 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 2,815 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 389,171 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Buckingham Cap Management Inc holds 0.34% or 23,902 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 222,609 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.34M shares. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 8,039 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp holds 931,762 shares or 6.6% of its portfolio. 245,606 are held by Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc Inc. 2,728 were accumulated by Manchester Cap Management Limited Co. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 57,509 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Trading At A 24% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lumentum (LITE) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CTSH or GWRE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 827,300 shares stake. Price T Rowe Md holds 68,328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 51,044 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 15,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,003 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 406,490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 0.01% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 4,528 shares. Group One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 41,450 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.99M shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Company reported 440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3.78 million are held by Mirae Asset Investments Ltd. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Cqs Cayman LP invested in 764,341 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.