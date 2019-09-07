As Unum Group (UNM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position; Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Raised Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 23,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The hedge fund held 134,294 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, down from 157,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 2.09 million shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 29/05/2018 – Unum Group completes junior subordinated notes offering; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group New Buyback Replaces Previous $750 Million One That Was Set to Expire Nov. 2; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Unum’s New Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BB+’

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 8.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.99M, up from 5.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 489,170 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 789,089 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $57.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 2.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 26,460 shares to 37,327 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 50,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).