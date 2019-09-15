As Unum Group (UNM) Stock Value Declined, Investec Asset Management North America Has Raised Its Stake by $2.44 Million; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Share Price Declined, Twin Securities Increased Holding by $18.62 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 73,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 667,712 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.40M, up from 593,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 2.39 million shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3761.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 169,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 173,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 221,351 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,630 shares to 14,978 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,382 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 126 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 192.57 million shares or 2.71% more from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss State Bank accumulated 701,267 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 57,409 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd accumulated 35,570 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 1.09 million shares. Piedmont Invest owns 0.18% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 136,154 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 11,945 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 114 shares. 2.37 million are owned by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. 7,622 are held by M&R Cap Mgmt. 36,622 are owned by Scotia Cap. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 6,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs invested in 109,692 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 7,081 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Patten Patten Tn invested in 0.37% or 101,380 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

