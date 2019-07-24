As Unum Group (UNM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Has Trimmed by $9.09 Million Its Position; As Raytheon (RTN) Shares Declined, Greenwood Capital Associates Has Boosted Position by $1.08 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 5,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,484 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 18,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $182.93. About 1.65M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 275,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.53 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.08M, down from 5.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 1.01M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 21/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2058 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Unum’s New Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BB+’; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play Insurtech; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group completes junior subordinated notes offering; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group New Buyback Replaces Previous $750 Million One That Was Set to Expire Nov. 2; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 4,094 shares. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco holds 23,479 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Haverford Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,049 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Incorporated accumulated 0.24% or 14,166 shares. Bp Plc owns 30,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 20 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 5,125 shares. Putnam Fl Management holds 0.02% or 1,104 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management stated it has 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Institute For Wealth Mngmt holds 7,418 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Paragon Llc holds 22 shares. Markston Intl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 100,641 shares. Macroview Inv Lc accumulated 139 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The New York-based Centre Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.88% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 3,735 are held by Johnson Fincl Gru Inc.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 900 shares to 1,014 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Act Mng Etf by 92,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,655 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

