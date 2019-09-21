As Unum Group (UNM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Decreased Its Holding; Ares Management Stake in Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Has Lifted by $1.48 Million

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 116,198 shares traded or 69.14% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 863,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 210,923 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 2.68 million shares traded or 24.84% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,622 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.02% stake. Advsr Asset owns 0.07% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 296,029 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) or 10,000 shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 1,330 shares. Moreover, Eagle Global Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Muzinich And has invested 0.35% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). The North Carolina-based State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 6,012 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 43,775 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). 52,500 were reported by Bulldog Ltd. The California-based Ares Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.59% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF).

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 137,498 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 17,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,057 shares, and cut its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 127,448 shares to 189,994 shares, valued at $19.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. UNM’s profit will be $287.90 million for 5.34 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.