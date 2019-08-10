As Unum Group (UNM) Stock Declined, Aviance Capital Partners Has Upped Its Position by $360,789; Private Trust Co Upped Its Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) by $699,465

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 35,921 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 24,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 1.53M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group New Buyback Replaces Previous $750 Million One That Was Set to Expire Nov. 2; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 64.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 17,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 45,647 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 27,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in the weeks before the FBI raid,…

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Emerging Markets by 21,272 shares to 10,674 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,050 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

