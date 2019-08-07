As Unum Group (UNM) Share Price Declined, Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Trimmed Holding; Eidelman Virant Capital Holding in Bancorp Del (TBBK) Has Cut as Stock Declined

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 15,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 151,813 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, down from 167,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 2.56 million shares traded or 33.99% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM); 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play Insurtech; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group completes junior subordinated notes offering; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The institutional investor held 79,348 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 179,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 88,718 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING

