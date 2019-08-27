As Unum Group (UNM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake; As Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Security Capital Research & Management Has Lowered by $13.19 Million Its Holding

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 454,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.99 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.36. About 405,452 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 77.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 316,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 726,149 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.57M, up from 409,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 1.41 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play Insurtech; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Kendall shopping center announces 4 new tenants – South Florida Business Journal” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Weingarten Realty Investors’s (NYSE:WRI) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is F.N.B. Corp (FNB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 229,066 shares. Stifel Fincl has 203,266 shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 8,721 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 50,650 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 4.24 million were reported by Invesco Limited. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 320,811 shares stake. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 1.90M shares. 20,242 are held by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc. Vanguard Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 18.02M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 14,808 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn reported 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 229,097 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0.03% or 4.53M shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 184,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc holds 19.13M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab has invested 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Sg Americas Lc holds 0.01% or 36,661 shares. Moreover, Nuance Ltd has 3.95% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 2.25 million shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Carroll Assoc Inc holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). California-based Quantum Cap Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 12,253 shares. Asset One Communication Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 18,174 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com reported 17,065 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.02% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 12,548 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys.