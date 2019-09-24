As Unp (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Davenport & Company Cut Holding; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Skylands Capital Has Boosted Holding

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Unp (UNP) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 83,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 338,707 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.28M, down from 422,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Unp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 3.45 million shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 76.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 54,400 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 3.06M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.98 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamr (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3,806 shares to 951,197 shares, valued at $76.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ezm (EZM) by 21,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,349 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore And reported 11,266 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Co owns 2,562 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested in 1.33% or 148,300 shares. Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 751,373 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.6% or 800,798 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Pioneer Trust Bancorporation N A Or has 0.23% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,245 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.06% or 4,722 shares. Great Lakes Advsr owns 81,370 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. American Intl Grp Inc accumulated 0.15% or 225,400 shares. Family Mngmt Corp owns 1,319 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.05% or 100,404 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 15,662 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc holds 53,899 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $727.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 42,055 shares to 109,645 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).