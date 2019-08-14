As Unp (UNP) Share Price Rose, Davenport & Company Cut by $345,690 Its Holding; As Centurylink (CTL) Share Price Rose, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Raised Position by $934,945

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Unp (UNP) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 422,474 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.64M, down from 424,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Unp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.05. About 1.72 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 6.78 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 13,040 shares to 116,318 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zillow Group, Sarepta Therapeutics, and CenturyLink Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs invested in 848,931 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Virtu Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Green Square Lc reported 148,489 shares. Capital Global accumulated 0.03% or 8.43 million shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Co invested in 1.78 million shares or 1.44% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.34% or 945,735 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 135,147 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 2.34 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 14,239 were accumulated by Cetera Limited Com. 12,048 were accumulated by Comm National Bank. Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 957 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 56,742 shares. Huntington Natl Bank reported 25,300 shares stake. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 123 shares. Moreover, Cls Invests Limited Company has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 169 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.88 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 175,700 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.15% or 19,658 shares in its portfolio. 8,332 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa. Community Commercial Bank Na holds 4,564 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,886 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advsrs reported 0.13% stake. Northern Trust invested in 0.34% or 8.23M shares. Fairfield Bush Com stated it has 28,060 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd Liability owns 0.19% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 118,151 shares. Davenport Comm Ltd Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 422,474 shares. Soroban Cap Partners Lp reported 2.55 million shares. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 0.42% or 35,324 shares. 16,539 are held by Richard C Young And. American Economic Planning Group Inc Adv reported 1,763 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lvw Lc has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).