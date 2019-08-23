As Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) Stock Rose, Fj Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Renaissancere Holdings (RNR) Share Value Rose While Diamond Hill Capital Management Decreased Holding by $1.25 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings (RNR) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 8,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The hedge fund held 421,857 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.54 million, down from 430,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $188.23. About 170,423 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 153,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The hedge fund held 378,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, up from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Univest Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 47,143 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.57M for 17.24 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 12 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2,515 shares. Piedmont Inv has 1,399 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 73,292 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp owns 33,167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 110 shares. Nfc Investments Lc reported 17,020 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0.08% or 87,897 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 111,300 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moon Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 17,619 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.29% or 885,230 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 12,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 76 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc stated it has 1,807 shares.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RenaissanceRe Launches New Property Catastrophe Reinsurer Backed by PGGM – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review with Developing Implications – Business Wire” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “RenaissanceRe Holdings: This 5.75% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2018. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 40,445 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 33,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Of Tex Bancshares Inc by 60,608 shares to 555,392 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Level One Bancorp Inc by 21,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,402 shares, and cut its stake in Great Ajax Corp.

More notable recent Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Lyft Stock Lost 24% Last Month – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62,600 activity.