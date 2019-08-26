As Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) Stock Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $1.00 Million; Marriott Intl New Class A (MAR) Stock Price Rose While Cullinan Associates Cut Its Position by $2.29 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 41,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Univest Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $739.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 45,123 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl New Class A (MAR) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 20,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl New Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $126.18. About 681,979 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23,496 shares to 36,864 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Triumph Group (TGI) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “j2 Global (JCOM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Soft Calvin Klein Unit Mar PVH Corp’s (PVH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will 737 Max Issue Mar Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines to Start Additional Tokyo Services Next Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Natl Bank holds 821 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.2% or 10.98M shares in its portfolio. 36,123 were reported by Vision Capital Management. Comerica Bancorp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 82,024 are owned by Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh. Moreover, Haverford has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 81,252 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,002 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Ameriprise invested in 243,748 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ledyard Bancorp has 9,273 shares. 2,611 are owned by Family Firm. Morgan Stanley owns 960,290 shares. Smithfield Tru Com holds 106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,201 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 31,306 shares to 866,446 shares, valued at $17.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 20,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $62,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold UVSP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.56 million shares or 2.95% more from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maltese Mngmt Limited Liability has 63,163 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd accumulated 56,124 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Tradition Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.02% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) or 1.06M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) for 39,417 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,724 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited accumulated 0.03% or 13,376 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 254,119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endeavour Cap Inc accumulated 1.05 million shares or 4.52% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 662 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 61,480 shares. 984 were accumulated by Security Natl Trust. Sei Communications invested in 10,780 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Lc has 0% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP).

More notable recent Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edited Transcript of UVSP earnings conference call or presentation 25-Jul-19 1:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Univest Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UVSP) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Single Biggest Challenge For The Oil & Gas Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.