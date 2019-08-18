As Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Cadence Bank Na Has Lifted by $358,436 Its Stake

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by 26.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 13,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The institutional investor held 63,163 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 50,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Univest Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.91M market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 74,261 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest

More notable recent Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Univest Financial Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to Acquire Fox Chase Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 08, 2015.

