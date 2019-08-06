As Universal Va (UVV) Share Value Rose, Adams Asset Advisors Decreased Its Position by $581,172; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Rose, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Stake by $15.44 Million

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (UVV) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 10,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 149,629 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62 million, down from 159,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Universal Corp Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 169,752 shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has declined 11.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Sets Annual Meeting Date; 18/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.44; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Enhanced Capital Allocation Strategy And 36% Dividend Increase; 07/03/2018 Universal Corp Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVV); 23/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL CORP – DECLARED INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SEVENTY-FIVE CENTS PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Universal Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 335,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.26M, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 17.25 million shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold UVV shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 20.26 million shares or 4.36% less from 21.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 118,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital Management has 25,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc invested 0.01% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). 47,227 were reported by Bancorporation Of America De. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 6,280 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has 45,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 245,249 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 1,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 13,896 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 16,954 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 19,074 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn holds 0% or 300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 2.10M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication has invested 0.01% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Moody Financial Bank Division stated it has 84 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $433,253 activity.

More notable recent Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: No Smoke. Radio? (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Corporation: Creating Potential Treasure In Tobacco – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Corporation (UVV) CEO George Freeman on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 4.21M shares to 5.44M shares, valued at $257.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 141,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola: Solid Quarter, But I’m Not Chasing The Pop – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola (KO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.06 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D has 192,226 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Stearns Fin Grp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Seabridge Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Congress Asset Management Company Ma owns 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 9,130 shares. Nordea Management has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of, a Australia-based fund reported 353,558 shares. Moreover, Orleans Cap Corporation La has 0.6% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il owns 35,434 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oarsman Cap Incorporated invested in 6,209 shares. Shell Asset Com invested in 780,081 shares. Private Asset reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Savings Bank holds 0.15% or 20,439 shares. Lincluden Mgmt Limited holds 0.14% or 32,025 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,299 shares.