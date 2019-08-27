As Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Shares Rose, Stadium Capital Management Has Cut by $1.03 Million Its Stake; Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Holding Has Increased by Colony Group Llc

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 605.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 54,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 63,241 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 8,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 2.74 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 11,474 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Intl Small Cap Equit (SCHC) by 18,984 shares to 160,562 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci All Country Asia Ex Jpn Idx (AAXJ) by 22,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,917 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entmt (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Group stated it has 5.41M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Eaton Vance accumulated 515,832 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alps Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 32.87 million shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 34,812 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.41% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Avenir holds 134,838 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc holds 18,836 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 8.94M are owned by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited reported 115,249 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 104,289 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division stated it has 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First Interstate Bancorp accumulated 10,850 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt stated it has 9,380 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 113,969 shares to 170,965 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 28,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK).