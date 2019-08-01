As Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Market Value Rose, Stadium Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; American Express Co Com (AXP) Market Valuation Rose While Silvercrest Asset Management Group Decreased Its Position

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 16,218 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 6,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 103,881 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35 million, down from 110,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 3.08 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Express Declares Dividend on Series C Preferred Stock – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express: Stronger But Slower Q2, Cost Concerns Remain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.95 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Grp reported 3,680 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Greatmark Investment Partners Incorporated accumulated 88,313 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp Com reported 3,933 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability has 1.07% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2.85M shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 154 shares. Rk Asset Limited Liability Company invested 6.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,408 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 59,072 are held by Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation. 36,830 were reported by Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company. 79,037 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited Com. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Martin Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 105,518 shares or 3% of the stock. Cls Ltd Liability Corporation, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,304 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carters Inc Com (NYSE:CRI) by 19,157 shares to 894,500 shares, valued at $90.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (NYSE:WMB) by 1.77 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 399,280 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO).

More notable recent Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Universal Technical (UTI) Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Zacks.com” on January 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Technical Institute Names Eric Severson Senior Vice President, Admissions – PR Newswire” published on July 16, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Universal Technical Institute recognized among 2018 “Schools of Excellence” by Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges – PR Newswire” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, CenturyLink, Delphi, GM, Ford, Intel, KB Home, Micron, Nordstrom, Nvidia, Tesla, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Technical Institute 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.