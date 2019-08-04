As Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Market Value Rose, Stadium Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $1.03 Million; Sadoff Investment Management Has Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $307,017 as Market Value Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 11,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.36 million, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 57.49 million shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy VICI Properties, Sell BofA in Financials: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is coming to an end; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.99M market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 21,600 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Management Llp has invested 0.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) accumulated 14,267 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison Ptnrs has invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 194,686 shares or 4.33% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Management Ltd owns 1.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 63,900 shares. Rowland & Com Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% or 3,726 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Llc holds 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 50,331 shares. Financial Bank Of The West holds 324,739 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Burney Com invested in 0.1% or 57,069 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 0.06% or 229,207 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Bancshares Na invested in 0.37% or 34,587 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has 35.79M shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc reported 40,718 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Skytop Cap Llc reported 4.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Butensky And Cohen Financial Security holds 25,618 shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48 million shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF).

