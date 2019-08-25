As Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Boston Partners Lowered Its Position by $966,928; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Shares Declined, Arrow Financial Has Upped Its Holding by $984,588

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 60,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.60% . The institutional investor held 185,351 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 245,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Universal Stainless & Alloy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 26,221 shares traded. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) has declined 45.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USAP News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Mgmt Buys Into Universal Stainless & Alloy Products; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL STAINLESS NAMES CHRISTOPHER T. SCANLON AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, CFO AND TREASURER; 24/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Reports Substantial Increase in First Quarter 2018 Sales and Profitability; 03/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS INC – CHRISTOPHER SCANLON HAS BEEN NAMED CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Stainless & Alloy Product, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAP); 03/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Names Christopher T. Scanlon as Vice Pres of Finance, CFO and Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless 1Q EPS 28c

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.24M shares traded or 28.12% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY)

More notable recent Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Universal Stainless Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:USAP – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) CEO Dennis Oates on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Universal Stainless Names Alyssa Snider Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Stainless to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on July 24th – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold USAP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.94 million shares or 2.25% less from 7.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 200,078 shares. Next Century Growth Llc holds 247,595 shares. Us State Bank De owns 2,149 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 404 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Partners invested 0% in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). 470 were accumulated by Twin Tree Ltd Partnership. 109,652 are owned by Northern Trust Corporation. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 500 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Llc holds 0% or 22,484 shares in its portfolio. Tower Ltd Co (Trc) reported 23 shares stake. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) for 173 shares. 235,700 are held by Franklin. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 17,650 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 34.09% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.44 per share. USAP’s profit will be $2.55 million for 13.62 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 87,878 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $118.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 57,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,500 were reported by South Dakota Investment Council. Town & Country Financial Bank Dba First Bankers Trust owns 4,438 shares. 1St Source National Bank holds 8,056 shares. Cibc Inc accumulated 3,869 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0.4% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Metropolitan Life has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.03% or 4,160 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 28,524 shares. 7,628 were accumulated by Rothschild Inv Corp Il. Matrix Asset reported 240,201 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 56,956 are held by Verity Verity Lc. Blackrock Inc has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 50.12 million shares. Putnam Investments Lc accumulated 95,423 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,082 shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,025 shares to 4,784 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $224,800 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12.