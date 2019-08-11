As Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bank Of New York Mellon Upped Its Holding; Carmax (KMX) Shares Rose While Asset Management Advisors Lifted Holding

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. It closed at $84.03 lastly. It is down 16.87% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 88,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The institutional investor held 574,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, up from 485,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Universal Insurance Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $951.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 465,858 shares traded or 102.16% up from the average. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 73,178 shares to 282,550 shares, valued at $37.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $1.59 million activity. $266,117 worth of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was bought by Donaghy Stephen. On Monday, March 4 the insider Wilcox Frank bought $22,537.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings.