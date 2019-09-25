As Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Share Value Declined, Stadium Capital Management Lifted Holding; North American Management Has Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $473,500

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 82,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The hedge fund held 292,469 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16M, up from 209,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 375,335 shares traded or 38.07% up from the average. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $894,000, up from 222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 155,183 shares to 41,558 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,253 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $940,223 activity. Donaghy Stephen had bought 10,000 shares worth $266,117.