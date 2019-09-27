As Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Has Upped Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Redwood Investments Trimmed Position

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 82,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The hedge fund held 292,469 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16M, up from 209,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 203,527 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 29,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 203,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.25 million, down from 233,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities

Since May 28, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $940,223 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $266,117 was bought by Donaghy Stephen.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold UVE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 24.22 million shares or 3.52% less from 25.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Grp stated it has 258,088 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Mgmt holds 0.01% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) or 153,656 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 25,617 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 55,147 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 39,328 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 30,277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 1 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc invested in 0.02% or 18,775 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc invested in 0% or 2,530 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% stake. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.01% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Moreover, Stadium Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 3.77% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 292,469 shares. 22,602 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waratah Cap Ltd invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Invest Mngmt Inc owns 119,420 shares. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 1.53% or 1.09M shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt reported 2.35% stake. 935 are owned by Independent Order Of Foresters. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 1,580 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Maine-based Bar Harbor Trust Services has invested 11.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Glob Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15.28M shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak holds 3.04% or 19,234 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86 shares. Essex holds 62,751 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Monroe National Bank And Mi reported 18,955 shares. Kopp Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.28% or 1,868 shares. Hendershot Invs Inc holds 1.79% or 40,812 shares in its portfolio.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,334 shares to 65,648 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).