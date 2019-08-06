As Universal Ins Hldgs In Com (UVE) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed by $715,500 Its Stake; Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lifted Its Position in Casella Waste Sys (CWST) by $8.02 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs In Com (UVE) by 43.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 23,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The institutional investor held 31,260 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, down from 55,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Ins Hldgs In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 514,812 shares traded or 134.65% up from the average. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 229,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 653,326 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.23 million, up from 424,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 565,663 shares traded or 102.45% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 13/04/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Casella (CWST) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Green Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 17,619 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm accumulated 22,115 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Company reported 0.88% stake. Sei Invests holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 141,233 shares. Tygh Mngmt has 332,442 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 72,600 shares. Raymond James Associate has 0.02% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 359,269 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 25,231 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Florida-based Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Fred Alger owns 1.27 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 32,377 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc holds 91,597 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp accumulated 31,405 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VMW) by 30,198 shares to 150,705 shares, valued at $27.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) by 236,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Sps Comm Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold UVE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 25.10 million shares or 2.94% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Citigroup Inc invested in 37,666 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc owns 51,245 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 24,556 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Cap invested in 0% or 921 shares. Frontier Mngmt invested in 152,400 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Denali Advisors Lc owns 83 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Svcs Corporation owns 29 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 261,425 shares. Prudential Fin stated it has 119,373 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 48,806 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.05% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Eqis Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 7,081 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $857,734 activity. The insider DOWNES SEAN P bought 1,100 shares worth $29,331. 7,000 Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) shares with value of $268,122 were sold by Springer Jon. $630,000 worth of stock was bought by Donaghy Stephen on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Universal Insurance: The Modern Day GEICO – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Earnings Momentum Changed Recently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Twst.com published: “Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.: Universal Insurance Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.