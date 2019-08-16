As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Valuation Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Cut Its Position; Berry Global Group (BERY) Market Valuation Declined While Frontfour Capital Group Cut Its Position by $3.87 Million

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 3,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 7,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $145.37. About 406,266 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 52.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 73,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 65,036 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 138,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 1.75 million shares traded or 16.80% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Berry Plastics Group (BERY) is Consider a Possible Rival Offer for RPC – StreetInsider.com” on January 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Global – Stable Growth At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Plastics Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors stated it has 5,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.07% or 113,679 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.03% or 955,779 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 247,014 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt accumulated 3.10 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 4,104 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs invested in 0.08% or 324,294 shares. Element Cap Llc owns 0.05% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 28,629 shares. 59 are held by First Manhattan. Gideon reported 4,896 shares. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 2.47% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 250,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 0.6% stake.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Universal Health (UHS) Raises Quarterly Dividend 100% to $0.20; 0.1% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Health Services beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Universal Health Services Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Health Services, Inc. To Present At Two March Healthcare Conferences – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.42 million for 15.73 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.