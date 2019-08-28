As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stock Rose, Highvista Strategies Raised by $372,400 Its Position; Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) Stock Declined While Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Increased Its Position

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 4,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 351,862 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 85,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.68% . The institutional investor held 228,778 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 143,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Yrc Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.57M market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 1.01M shares traded or 14.45% up from the average. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 65.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.50% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 17/04/2018 – Holland Named 2017 Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q OPER REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.21B; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Hawkins Succeeds Welch as CEO; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Completes CEO Succession Plan; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, FEBRUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 1.3% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 20/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Recognizes Environmental Excellence; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight January 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 6.1%; 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, FEBRUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY INCREASED ABOUT 0.7% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 30/04/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE SAYS HAWKINS NAMED CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 10,645 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Incorporated has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Rbf Capital Limited Com invested 0.16% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.03% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 15,000 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Associate has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 148 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Ltd Co. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 38 shares. Hexavest Inc owns 469,757 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 0.02% or 265,437 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,761 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 286,230 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.05% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings by 341,011 shares to 128,000 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,617 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).