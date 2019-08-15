As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Shares Rose, Holder Van Berkom & Associates Has Trimmed Position by $889,238; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose While Linscomb & Williams Cut Its Position

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 30,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 1.62 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 6,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 396,264 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.01M, down from 402,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.66. About 288,471 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 84,648 shares to 829,632 shares, valued at $51.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 352,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Seizert Cap Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 172,261 shares. Ajo LP has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 3 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc invested in 5,255 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Whittier Company stated it has 720 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 218,471 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 173,828 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 53,778 shares. 16,031 are owned by Us State Bank De. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Dimensional Fund LP reported 1.30M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 11,123 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.98% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 37,620 shares.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.40 million for 15.76 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 136,765 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 12,853 shares. 3,500 were accumulated by Beech Hill Incorporated. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Wellington Shields Capital Limited has 0.53% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 45,600 shares. 77,099 are held by United Automobile Association. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 1,786 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 308,948 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Assetmark Inc holds 1,997 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% or 71,146 shares in its portfolio. Bp Pcl reported 27,000 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.07% or 53,234 shares in its portfolio. 181,200 were accumulated by Sandler. Ftb Advsr reported 254 shares.