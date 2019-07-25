As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Shares Declined, Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.02 Million; As Waters (WAT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $706,565

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 2,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,605 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 17,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $218.17. About 298,962 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: At Markup of Budget Views, Waters Blasts Harmful Republican Agenda; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 31.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 22,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,288 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, down from 72,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 783,753 shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Investors Inc reported 5,530 shares. Brinker reported 4,039 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Advisor Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Fil Limited has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Mackenzie Corporation reported 0.05% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 7,100 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability holds 5,255 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Legal General Gp Pcl holds 0.05% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 647,844 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 606 shares. 2,363 were reported by 1St Source National Bank & Trust. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 321,418 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $40.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 31,475 shares to 59,320 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 27,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.40 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million. Rae Elizabeth B sold 10,800 shares worth $2.51M. Shares for $673,571 were sold by Kelly Terrence P. Harrington Michael C sold $5.26M worth of stock or 22,400 shares. Shares for $5.25 million were sold by King Ian.