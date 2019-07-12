As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Shares Declined, Alpha Windward Has Trimmed Position by $486,000; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Decreased by $374,445 Its Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 7,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,172 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 45,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 4.41 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 96.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 3,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 149,289 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $226.27M for 13.34 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Contravisory Investment Mngmt reported 34,503 shares. Qs Invsts Llc accumulated 0% or 2,699 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). California State Teachers Retirement reported 149,162 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Clearbridge Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 499,133 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ftb reported 103 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.04% or 167,839 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 199,253 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,881 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 4,883 shares. Omers Administration holds 0% or 3,000 shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,760 shares to 2,849 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 16,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 7,700 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 12,103 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has 4.54M shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 15,922 shares. Monetta Financial Inc reported 0.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 498,396 were reported by Cortland Mo. Gfs Advisors Llc reported 43,930 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 344,492 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. American Assets Invest Ltd Company reported 35,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Financial Bank Company reported 0.56% stake. Fagan Assocs owns 0.34% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,731 shares. Df Dent & accumulated 3,740 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices holds 0.37% or 21,159 shares in its portfolio. 186 were accumulated by Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Strategic Services accumulated 66,676 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.52 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 701 shares to 21,402 shares, valued at $38.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss & C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 15,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73M was sold by MERLO LARRY J.

