As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Share Value Rose, Alpha Windward Has Lowered Its Position by $486,000; Fayerweather Charles Has Raised Disney (DIS) Position by $391,380 as Share Value Rose

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $138.67. About 3.46 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 96.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 3,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $145.49. About 341,721 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Bridgeway Management has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Archford Strategies Ltd Co invested in 0.28% or 6,925 shares. First Manhattan has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 436,489 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lynch And Associates In accumulated 39,775 shares. Duff & Phelps Mngmt Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,067 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc reported 55,252 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company accumulated 42.21 million shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sterneck Capital Management Ltd holds 2,874 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech holds 0.11% or 175,249 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Management Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 805 shares. Friess Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 140,715 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Com owns 18,259 shares.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.75M for 15.95 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 5,820 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 13,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).