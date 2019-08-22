As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Share Price Rose, Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Lifted Position; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Salient Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Its Position by $556,800

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 70.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 32,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 79,342 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 46,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 146,805 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 16.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 6,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 35,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 42,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.86B market cap company. It closed at $67.54 lastly. It is down 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,814 shares to 96,569 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.44 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.3% stake. Seabridge Investment Limited Liability Company owns 2,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ranger Invest Mgmt LP reported 62 shares. 42,918 are held by Sigma Inv Counselors Inc. 38,626 are owned by Brookstone Cap Mgmt. 22,278 were accumulated by Reliance Trust Commerce Of Delaware. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Garland Management holds 3.31% or 59,175 shares. Grimes holds 0.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 44,215 shares. America First Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hemenway Trust Lc reported 0.5% stake. Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 47,815 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. At Financial Bank invested 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Athena Advisors Ltd Co reported 4,739 shares stake.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why AbbVie Wants Allergan; How That Changes It As A Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 3,088 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 15,652 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Lp accumulated 5,089 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 59,562 shares. 12,089 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications owns 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 101 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated owns 36,576 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 69,937 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 4,400 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 6,823 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has 0.03% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 9,885 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,881 shares.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What to Expect for Universal Health’s (UHS) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Names Matt Peterson Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UHS reapplies for 100-bed Portland-area psychiatric hospital, 2 years after rejection – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 2,850 shares to 417,477 shares, valued at $44.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 219,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 942,344 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).