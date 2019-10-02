As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Share Price Rose, Holder Contravisory Investment Management Trimmed by $607,490 Its Holding; As Unitedhealth Group I (UNH) Valuation Rose, Holder Loews Has Upped Its Holding

Loews Corp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group I (UNH) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.42M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.73. About 3.04M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 29,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, down from 34,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $145.77. About 220,113 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 20,000 shares to 333,055 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 336,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 830,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.75 million for 15.98 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $258.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 7,156 shares to 7,216 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 67,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).