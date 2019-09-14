As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Share Price Rose, Burney Co Increased Its Stake by $771,420; Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Fpr Partners Has Upped Stake by $54.47 Million

Burney Co increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 5,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 78,935 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.29 million, up from 73,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $152.52. About 662,829 shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 54.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 10.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 30.76M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.09M, up from 19.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 9.69 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c

Since March 15, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.