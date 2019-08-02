As Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Stock Rose, Pggm Investments Increased Holding by $2.66 Million; Amerco (UHAL) Holder Bruce & Co Lowered Its Stake

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 108,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47M, up from 88,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $147.16. About 857,859 shares traded or 26.29% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12 million, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $10.49 during the last trading session, reaching $376.51. About 26,431 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66 million and $511.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 5,800 shares to 356,800 shares, valued at $33.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 456,743 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech Inc invested in 0% or 580 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 449 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Yorktown & invested 0.11% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Lpl Ltd Com has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Invesco Limited invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 38,388 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.04% or 8,106 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0.05% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 2,973 shares. Brinker holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 2,587 shares.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $8.14 earnings per share, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.62 million for 11.56 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 94,000 shares to 225,745 shares, valued at $18.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In Com (NYSE:BR) by 31,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,095 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,509 are held by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company. Pnc Fincl Service Gp Inc has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 13,934 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.1% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Rbf Capital Limited owns 10,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 25,900 were accumulated by Olstein Mgmt L P. Dean Investment Assocs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.22% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Brown Brothers Harriman Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ghp Inv Advsr Inc invested in 25,461 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 2,336 were reported by Hollencrest Capital Mngmt. Wells Fargo And Mn has 963,366 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake.