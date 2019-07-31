As Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Stock Declined, Cornercap Investment Counsel Cut Position by $1.36 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Rose, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Boosted by $384,850 Its Position

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,454 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 27,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $152.07. About 289,546 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,428 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 33,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $172.35. About 3.47 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Video Of Patient Abuse At UHS Facility Provokes Response From Regulators Including Arrests – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY) by 8,612 shares to 48,383 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 25,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $208.23M for 16.46 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

