As Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Market Valuation Declined, Rothschild Investment Has Decreased Its Holding; Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Mattel (MAT) Stake

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $130.39. About 1.06M shares traded or 42.00% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 56.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 9.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26.38M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342.92M, up from 16.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 4.56 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names Ynon Kreiz As Chief Executive Officer, Effective April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing: Margo Georgiadis Isn’t Entitled to Any Separation Payments or Benefits; 23/03/2018 – MATTEL SAYS DEAN SCARBOROUGH TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 12 / 2018 – Mattel, Inc. – New York City Region; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – MARGO GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 07/05/2018 – Mattel: Trevor A. EdwardsDecides Not to Stand for Re-election as a Director; 26/04/2018 – Mattel’s Best Barbie Growth on Record Dulls Toys `R’ Us Impact; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO GEORGIADIS IS SAID IN TALKS TO LEAVE: WJS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Any Mattel Rating Cut Would Be Limited to One Notch

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2,530 shares to 8,319 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Mutual Fund Class F3 by 20,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54 million for 13.14 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity. Kreiz Ynon bought $1.00M worth of stock. $418,800 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares were bought by DOLAN MICHAEL J. Lynch Roger bought $107,968 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. 20,000 shares were bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J, worth $279,000.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $15.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,712 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

