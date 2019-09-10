As Universal Health Services (UHS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Westport Asset Management Trimmed by $665,000 Its Position; First Personal Financial Services Has Increased Stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by $666,927

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 644,190 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $155.37. About 1.30 million shares traded or 112.79% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 97,793 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.03% or 24,052 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Chevy Chase Incorporated reported 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Argi Lc holds 0.06% or 7,242 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27 shares. Ghp Investment stated it has 25,461 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 64,582 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Llc reported 0.02% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Victory Mngmt Inc stated it has 127,079 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 0.01% stake. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 37,474 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Sirios Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.75% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 215,426 shares.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $196.74M for 17.04 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

