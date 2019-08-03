As Universal Health Services (UHS) Stock Value Rose, Westport Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Arqule (ARQL) Shareholder Nantahala Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 96,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 12.01M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.51 million, down from 12.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 941,644 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $146.45. About 795,955 shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) by 100,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $71.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 2.95M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 280.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $208.22M for 15.85 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

