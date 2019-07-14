As Universal Health Services (UHS) Stock Declined, Holder Westport Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $665,000; Adams Express Company Stake In Nike Class B (NKE) Was Has Lifted

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.9. About 404,440 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59M, up from 283,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp owns 68,490 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability accumulated 0.09% or 31,459 shares. Washington-based Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 1,059 shares. Bermuda-based Btg Pactual Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.92% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Appleton Prns Inc Ma owns 8,341 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 161,027 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jfs Wealth Lc reported 90 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 9.72M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.45% or 4,000 shares. Cannell Peter B accumulated 46,023 shares. Melvin Capital Lp holds 0.89% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 900,000 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 7,800 were accumulated by De Burlo Gru.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integer Holdings Corporation by 4,100 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 27,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,900 shares, and cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc. Class A.

