As Universal Health Services (UHS) Stock Declined, Holder Leuthold Group Lowered Its Holding by $1.37 Million; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Trimmed Holding in Voya Financial (VOYA) by $1.49 Million

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 695,424 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 10,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, down from 82,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.09. About 334,141 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought 1,000 shares worth $51,255. 1,500 shares valued at $74,175 were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V on Wednesday, February 13.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN) by 547,096 shares to 558,961 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp by 22,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY).

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89 million for 9.84 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 16,745 shares to 69,529 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.43M for 13.21 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.