As Universal Health Services (UHS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Tobam Trimmed by $33.20 Million Its Position; Retrophin (RTRX) Shares Rose While Emory University Has Upped Position by $389,114

Tobam decreased its stake in Universal Health Services (UHS) by 87.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 249,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 36,088 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, down from 285,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Universal Health Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $146.45. About 818,201 shares traded or 22.84% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 255,577 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $301,551 activity. 1,985 Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares with value of $42,558 were sold by ROTE WILLIAM E.. Clague Laura sold $43,587 worth of stock. Shares for $37,927 were sold by REED ELIZABETH E on Monday, February 11.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 16,872 shares to 45,771 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inflarx Nv by 9,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,884 shares, and cut its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie has invested 0.1% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Metropolitan Life Com Ny accumulated 3,963 shares. Magnetar Finance Llc accumulated 11,529 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Inc has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.05% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Fosun International Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 56,837 shares. 9,911 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies. Carroll Fincl Assoc accumulated 1,000 shares. 9,601 were accumulated by Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Liability. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 55,520 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Vanguard invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Broadfin Capital Ltd Company stated it has 1.02 million shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 3,400 shares. Palisade Cap Management Limited Co Nj owns 10,502 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Gamma As accumulated 62,906 shares or 1.35% of the stock. 37,620 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt Company. Maverick Capital Ltd stated it has 55,940 shares. Moreover, Advisory Ser Lc has 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Paloma Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 4,200 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America, a New York-based fund reported 240 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% stake. Olstein Cap LP accumulated 25,900 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 2.06M are held by Glenview Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Cambridge Invest Advsr holds 27,477 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Reinhart Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 1.61% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Fil Limited invested in 0.04% or 191,342 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs invested in 1,819 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% or 4,412 shares in its portfolio.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 6,456 shares to 14,135 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 65,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Adr.

