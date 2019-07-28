As Universal Health Services (UHS) Share Value Declined, Holder Westport Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $665,000; Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Increased Holding by $534,344

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 10.89% or $14.92 during the last trading session, reaching $151.89. About 2.90 million shares traded or 332.66% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 7,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,359 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 11,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. It closed at $53.03 lastly. It is up 54.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 333,354 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 429,255 shares. Harding Loevner Lp has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 186,777 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 3 shares stake. 670,841 are held by Epoch Partners. Moreover, Telemus Cap Ltd has 0.23% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 43,785 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company stated it has 52,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 473,880 shares. Raymond James And invested in 0.01% or 122,426 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,615 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 27,501 were reported by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company. Bokf Na owns 9,424 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,799 shares to 25,257 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,043 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).