As Universal Health Services (UHS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Westport Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; Allen Investment Management Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Upped by $470,840

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29M, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 10.89% or $14.92 during the last trading session, reaching $151.89. About 2.96 million shares traded or 340.60% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 2,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 22,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.98M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 32,682 shares. Tobam reported 36,088 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Levin Capital Strategies LP has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Moody National Bank Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 160 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 903 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Sivik Glob Healthcare Ltd Llc invested in 2.22% or 45,000 shares. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 4.56 million shares. Envestnet Asset owns 29,535 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,699 shares. 199,253 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) invested in 0.05% or 21,806 shares.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Video Of Patient Abuse At UHS Facility Provokes Response From Regulators Including Arrests – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UHS Q2 top line up 7%; earnings up 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bridges Inv Inc has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated has 1,300 shares. 657 are owned by First Interstate National Bank. Conning holds 16,965 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 4,905 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.21% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 199,524 shares. Private Wealth Partners Lc has 29,976 shares. Hemenway Tru Communication Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,275 shares. De Burlo Gp has invested 4.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 31,374 shares stake. 8,687 are owned by Orrstown Inc. Ohio-based Winfield Assocs Inc has invested 0.72% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 18 selling transactions for $17.28 million activity. $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker. $1.62 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. Roos John Victor also sold $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was sold by Conway Craig. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800. Hawkins Mark J also sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6.