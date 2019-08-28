As Universal Health Services Class B (UHS) Shares Rose, Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Boosted Stake by $2.33 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Verity & Verity Boosted Position by $370,080

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 4,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 55,796 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 51,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. About 6.50M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc Class B (UHS) by 180.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 17,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 27,172 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 9,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $142.6. About 502,417 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Port Etf by 8,190 shares to 65,111 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 519,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,925 shares, and cut its stake in Australia & New Zealand Banking Grp Adr (ANZBY).

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Names Matt Peterson Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “TEN – Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited: TEN, Ltd. Announces Date of Second Quarter and Six months 2019 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UHS Q2 top line up 7%; earnings up 5% – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Universal Health Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,139 shares to 113,885 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,033 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

