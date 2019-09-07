As Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Stock Value Rose, Indexiq Advisors Has Cut Position; Sprott Has Trimmed Its Stake in Hecla Mng Co (HL) as Share Value Declined

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 11,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 52,784 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 64,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 242,850 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Hecla Mng Co (HL) by 61.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 478,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 304,381 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 783,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Hecla Mng Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 13.01 million shares traded or 42.21% up from the average. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – KLONDEX’S CANADIAN ASSETS WILL BE SPUN OUT TO ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF KLONDEX’S BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE ON AT KLONDEX CANADA; 24/05/2018 – HECLA NAMES LARRY RADFORD AS COO; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Certain Members of Klondex’s Board and Management Team Will Continue on at Klondex Canada; 06/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Under Deal, Klondex’s Canadian Assets Will Be Spun Out to Its Existing Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Hecla Announces Appointment Of Larry Radford As Chief Operating Officer; 19/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Agrees to Acquire Klondex Mines; 19/03/2018 – S&P PLACED HECLA MINING CO. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold HL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 140,087 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). 1.47 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Co. Strs Ohio invested in 2,200 shares. Washington State Bank holds 0% or 6,226 shares in its portfolio. 257,995 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 298,219 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 0.07% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) or 70,000 shares. 6.19M were accumulated by Merian Glob Investors (Uk). Sei Invs Com invested in 0% or 220,300 shares. Principal Group, Iowa-based fund reported 33,324 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 3.84M shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL).

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 242,887 shares to 875,934 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 403,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Analysts await Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Hecla Mining Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 8,273 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 55,094 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,556 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). American Intl Group Inc owns 45,422 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Bank Of America De owns 576,751 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 141,785 shares. Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 4.76 million shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 105,739 shares. Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Foundry Prns invested 0.52% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 6,966 shares to 19,975 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 181,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.24M for 12.27 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.