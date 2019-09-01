As Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Stock Rose, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Cut Its Position by $792,990 as Stock Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 71.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 58,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 139,418 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 81,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 221,080 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 42.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 29,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 39,609 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 68,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – HARVARD KENNEDY, BOFA ANNOUNCE COUNCIL ON RESPONSIBLE USE OF AI; 16/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERICAL LOANS HEAD SAYS CEOS ARE OPTIMISTIC ON US ECON; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: U.S. CONSUMER WILL BOUNCE BACK IN 2Q; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,400 shares to 90,050 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Fed Finl Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 107,590 shares to 205,220 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Preformed Line Prods Co (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 9,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,757 shares, and cut its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR).

